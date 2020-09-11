Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Festus)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|9.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|13
|Madison Hamlett, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Courtnee Lowrey, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson)
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|11
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs St. Pius X)
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|Abby Keller, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|14
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5
|14
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|14
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.