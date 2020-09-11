 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)7.013011202
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Festus)7.011011108
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)9.06011015
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)7.08011127
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)7.050112010
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)7.090113213
Madison Hamlett, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)6.050112011
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))7.06011458
Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)6.010012110
Courtnee Lowrey, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson)7.060014211
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)2.21000002
Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington)1.02000000
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs St. Pius X)6.25000239
Abby Keller, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)7.040017214
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)3.12000132
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)7.030017514
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)6.13000448
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington)6.010004214
