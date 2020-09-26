 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City)6.011011014
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell)7.04011202
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)5.09010114
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs St. Charles)5.05010002
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Doniphan)6.03011136
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)5.02011329
Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs St. Charles)1.01000000
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter)2.20010355
Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter)2.14000122
