Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Doniphan)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter)
|2.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter)
|2.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
