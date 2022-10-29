 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
T Baumhoer, Fatima (vs Westminster)7.011011003
Megan Graver, Bowling Green (vs Westminster)7.08011004
M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell)7.06011215
Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)4.07000416
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Bowling Green)7.010016113
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Fatima)7.050019218
Elisabeth Grethey, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)1.20000104
Elle Glass, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)1.11000306
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News