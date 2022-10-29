Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|T Baumhoer, Fatima (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Megan Graver, Bowling Green (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Bowling Green)
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|13
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Fatima)
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2
|18
|Elisabeth Grethey, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Elle Glass, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6