Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.07011027
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City)5.08010213
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))4.06011415
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Mexico)5.09011144
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)5.08010215
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)6.090015213
Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Silex)4.02001127
Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City)1.03000002
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Jefferson City)1.12000002
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Mexico)1.02000103
Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Mexico)4.02000419
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Jefferson City)4.230007016
Abby Cross, St. Charles (vs Fox)2.21000848
