Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|5
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Mexico)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|13
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Silex)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Jefferson City)
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Mexico)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Mexico)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Jefferson City)
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|16
|Abby Cross, St. Charles (vs Fox)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|8
