Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Nerinx Hall)
|7.0
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
A childhood cancer survivor, Eagles senior hitter and multi-sport athlete is blind in her right eye
FLORISSANT — Fort Zumwalt North catcher Crystal McFerren jumped out of her crouch and dove headlong for a foul pop.
FENTON — Natalie Cox struggled to find the words.
Marquette softball coach John Meyer is philosophical when it comes to his Mustangs' placement in the toughest district tournament in the state.
PACIFIC — Trinity Brandhorst knows her business.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/3/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (26-3)12. Francis Howell (19-3)43. Summit (18-3)34. Eureka (1…
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/10/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (29-3)12. Summit (21-4)33. Eureka (19-5)44. Francis Howell (…
OAKVILLE — Eureka High junior infielder Sophi Mazzola calmly walked over to teammate Lily Delmain in the first inning of Thursday's softball c…
PACIFIC — Mckenna Lay plays softball because she says, "It's fun."
O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic softball coach Noah Duncan stared into the eyes of his players as they headed into their final at-bat of Tuesday's…
