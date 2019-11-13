Pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum) PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion You’re the best fans. You deserve the best coverage. promotion Celebrate the Champions! Print Ads Office C EDWARD BOYER - Ad from 2019-11-11 Nov 11, 2019 Sale RETAIL SERVICES & SYSTEMS - Ad from 2019-11-13 44 min ago Office FOCUS FEATURE FILMS/ALLIED ADV - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Office MISSOURI HISTORICAL SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Other ITS ALIVE AUTOMOTIVE - Ad from 2019-11-10 Nov 10, 2019 Office ESSE HEALTH/SWITCH - Ad from 2019-11-10 Nov 10, 2019 Office DBA ESSENCE HEALTHCARE - Ad from 2019-11-10 Nov 10, 2019 Office BOMMARITO-USED CARS ST PETER - Ad from 2019-11-07 Nov 7, 2019 Other SATELLITE PROLINK/AUCTIONS - Ad from 2019-11-10 Nov 10, 2019 Other BLACK & ASSOCIATES LLC - Ad from 2019-11-10 Nov 10, 2019 © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy