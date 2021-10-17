 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching performances
0 comments

Pitching performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Marquette)7.015011002
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)7.011011000
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)4.12010013
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)6.02001213
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)2.21000021
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)3.12000227
Julie Lato, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)3.200000313
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News