Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Marquette)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|4.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Julie Lato, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
