Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Sophomore pitcher strikes out 13 as Blue Jays softball team wins first state title and only the school's second championship in any sport.
The defending Class 3 state champion Sullivan softball team fell two victories short of a title defense.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lauren Bacon called it, "One of those days."
Large school schools - 11/131. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. …
COTTLEVILLE — At just 8 years old, Kennedy Jensen was enamored with the first base position.
BEL NOR — Incarnate Word Academy junior catcher Ella Post's catch of a foul pop fly to help send the Red Knights to the Class 4 softball state…
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kennedy Jensen felt a pop in her left arm.
Large school schools - 11/141. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. …
BEL-NOR — There was no need for Incarnate Word Academy pitcher Sophia Otten to look over her shoulder on Thursday with the game-tying run on t…
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A steady day-long rain postponed the opening day of the Missouri softball state tournament Thursday.
