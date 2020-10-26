Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Farmington, 10/22)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 10/24)
|9.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville, 10/22)
|6.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Bowling Green, 10/24)
|5.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/22)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Webster Groves, 10/24)
|8.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|14
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves, 10/22)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|9
