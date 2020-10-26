 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Farmington, 10/22)7.012011103
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 10/24)9.060111112
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville, 10/22)6.19010054
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Bowling Green, 10/24)5.17010062
Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/22)6.02010526
Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Webster Groves, 10/24)8.080014214
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves, 10/22)7.011001559
