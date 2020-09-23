Pogue is a hit as Eureka wins season opener at Seckman

After a lineout to the pitcher in the fourth, an inning in which Eureka went ahead 5-1 after a RBI groundout by senior right fielder Abbey Seiler, Pogue drilled a ringing double to right in the sixth. She later scored to make it 9-3 before the Wildcats tacked on the game’s final run later in the inning.

When Pogue wasn’t spraying the ball all over, she was catching a good game from Maze, who earned the win, and from sophomore MariClaire Sabados, who earned the save as she entered the game in the top of the fifth inning with the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Sophomore Chiara Grasso suffered the loss for Seckman (6-7). Sophomore center fielder Abby Harvell drove in two of the Jaguars’ runs with a pair of RBI hits.

Maze said that any pain she might have felt coming away from the second inning melted away as the Wildcats, the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, pulled away.

“This is great because we’ve been practicing for a month and a half and have been building up to this,” Maze said. “It’s nice that our first game came out as a win. Today was different. We haven’t played in a while, there was this huge gap between club and high school that usually isn’t there. Today felt great, besides actually getting hit. It happens and I’m fine.”

