Pogue is a hit as Eureka wins season opener at Seckman

IMPERIAL — Skylinn Pogue hit just about everything Wednesday in the season opener for Eureka High's softball team.
Pogue even hit some things that didn't move fast enough.
Before the second inning of Eureka's 10-3 win at Seckman, Pogue inadvertently hit senior pitcher Riley Maze in the back with a throw that was intended for second base.
“She misread it and I let go too late — that does not sound good,” Pogue said with a chuckle. “That was not intentional at all. (Maze) and I talked about it and agreed to act like it just didn’t happen. She pitched a really good inning, so it went well.”
After Maze struck out the side in the top of the second inning — with Eureka playing as the home team because of its inability to play inside St. Louis County until next week because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions — Pogue and offense went to work.
A four-run second was capped by a two-run home run to left field by Pogue.
“I was really happy with the bottom half of our lineup putting us up 4-0,” Wildcats coach Mark Mosley said. “(Pogue) had a really nice day. I was really proud of her. I was happy for her. The girls love her, she’s a hard worker. It was awesome to see her produce like that.”
Pogue wasn’t done hitting the ball hard.
After a lineout to the pitcher in the fourth, an inning in which Eureka went ahead 5-1 after a RBI groundout by senior right fielder Abbey Seiler, Pogue drilled a ringing double to right in the sixth. She later scored to make it 9-3 before the Wildcats tacked on the game’s final run later in the inning.
When Pogue wasn’t spraying the ball all over, she was catching a good game from Maze, who earned the win, and from sophomore MariClaire Sabados, who earned the save as she entered the game in the top of the fifth inning with the tying run in the on-deck circle.
Sophomore Chiara Grasso suffered the loss for Seckman (6-7). Sophomore center fielder Abby Harvell drove in two of the Jaguars’ runs with a pair of RBI hits.
Maze said that any pain she might have felt coming away from the second inning melted away as the Wildcats, the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, pulled away.
“This is great because we’ve been practicing for a month and a half and have been building up to this,” Maze said. “It’s nice that our first game came out as a win. Today was different. We haven’t played in a while, there was this huge gap between club and high school that usually isn’t there. Today felt great, besides actually getting hit. It happens and I’m fine.”
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
Eureka 10, Seckman 3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.