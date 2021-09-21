Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame

The Bombers bolted out to an 11-4 lead in the finale and never looked back.

"We started a little slow and I was worried we might be a little flat," Ward said. "But they picked themselves up."

Polk made huge plays upfront and in the back row.

"When she's on fire there's no stopping her," Ward said. "She just takes over the whole match."

Her most eye-popping play came on the defensive end when she muscled a free ball over the net on the third hit from behind the service line. Despite facing the opposite direction, she drilled the ball over the net with a nifty two-handed move.

"She does stuff like that all the time - to us, it's no big deal," Clark said. "You see her do something and you think, 'Wow.' But after a while, it's just normal."

Burroughs, which is unbeaten in its last 10 matches, recorded a thrilling five-set win over traditional power Villa Duchesne and also knocked off mid-Missouri toughie Fatima during this current run. Its only loss was a four-game setback to Westminster, which it had beaten in the Visitation Tournament earlier in the year.

"That loss gave us motivation," Polk said. "We're not going to let that happen again."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.