Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame

LADUE — John Burroughs junior hitter Ellie Skale is well aware of her school's volleyball history.
"We don't really have any," she said. "I mean we've never won a state championship. It's not like we have trophies all over the place."
That may change this season.
The Bombers turned in a strong performance in rolling to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-8 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday in Ladue.
Burroughs (12-1-5) used a well-balanced hitting attack to win its sixth successive match.
The Bombers have lost only once in 18 contests and appear ready to make a statement.
"People need to realize that we're pretty good," said senior slugger Vanessa Polk, a 6-foot-2 inch hitting machine bound for Pepperdine University.
The Rebels (7-6) are convinced.
"They're strong, really strong," Notre Dame coach Deb Nicollerat said. "A lot of big girls."
Burroughs has had its share of better-than-average teams. They won 20 matches in 2017 and 2016 and reached the quarterfinal round last fall before losing to Hermann, which has won a record 14 state crowns.
Hermann has dropped from Class 3 to Class 2 this season, which gives the Bombers even more reason to expect some post-season success.
"I think we're set for a pretty good run," Burroughs coach Jason Ward said. "They're doing a pretty good job of executing the way we want them to."
Burroughs possesses a quartet of strong front-liners in Polk, Skale, Aaliyah Elliott and Kennedy Holmes. Polk led the way with 13 kills on Tuesday. The other three added six each.
Junior setter Emma Clark did an excellent job spreading around the offense and finished with a match-high 26 assists. Libero Jacquelyn Harris anchors a strong backline.
"We've talked about getting to state a little bit," Clark said. "In practice, we're focused on getting that far. We feel like if we just keeping pushing ourselves, we'll be the best we can be."
The Bombers used a 13-1 run late in the first set to take control of the match. Polk, who sports a dangerous all-around game, led the charge with eight successive points from the service line. Holmes added three kills during the blitz including a nifty spike that pushed the lead to 24-14.
Notre Dame held a 13-11 advantage before the eruption.
The Rebels stayed close in the second set behind the hitting of Maura Oge and Graci Adamec.
But Skale caught fire at the service line to trigger a 9-3 spurt that pumped the lead to 19-13. Elliott added a critical kill to the run.
The Bombers bolted out to an 11-4 lead in the finale and never looked back.
"We started a little slow and I was worried we might be a little flat," Ward said. "But they picked themselves up."
Polk made huge plays upfront and in the back row.
"When she's on fire there's no stopping her," Ward said. "She just takes over the whole match."
Her most eye-popping play came on the defensive end when she muscled a free ball over the net on the third hit from behind the service line. Despite facing the opposite direction, she drilled the ball over the net with a nifty two-handed move.
"She does stuff like that all the time - to us, it's no big deal," Clark said. "You see her do something and you think, 'Wow.' But after a while, it's just normal."
Burroughs, which is unbeaten in its last 10 matches, recorded a thrilling five-set win over traditional power Villa Duchesne and also knocked off mid-Missouri toughie Fatima during this current run. Its only loss was a four-game setback to Westminster, which it had beaten in the Visitation Tournament earlier in the year.
"That loss gave us motivation," Polk said. "We're not going to let that happen again."