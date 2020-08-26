 Skip to main content
Preseason area fall softball rankings
Preseason area fall softball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)NR
2. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
3. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)NR
4. Troy Buchanan (0-0)NR
5. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
6. Oakville (0-0)NR
7. Eureka (0-0)NR
8. Summit (0-0)NR
9. Hillsboro (0-0)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (0-0)NR
2. Borgia (0-0)NR
3. Wright City (0-0)NR
4. Warrenton (0-0)NR
5. Incarnate Word (0-0)NR
6. Rosati-Kain (0-0)NR
7. St. Pius X (0-0)NR
8. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
9. Pacific (0-0)NR
10. Winfield (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
