Preseason area fall softball rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)
|NR
|2. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)
|NR
|4. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|5. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|6. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|7. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|8. Summit (0-0)
|NR
|9. Hillsboro (0-0)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-0)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/26/2020
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (0-0)
|NR
|2. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|3. Wright City (0-0)
|NR
|4. Warrenton (0-0)
|NR
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
|8. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|9. Pacific (0-0)
|NR
|10. Winfield (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.