Quezada gives Parkway South a grand ending to quarterfinal victory against Northwest

MANCHESTER — Ilaria Quezada may have started the game on the bench, but she finished it with a flourish on the field.
The Parkway South senior outfielder came off the bench for a pinch-hit single in the fourth inning and followed that with one more hit in each of the next two innings, including the game-ending grand slam, to lift the Patriots to an 11-1 win over Northwest in a Class 5 District 2 softball quarterfinal that was halted due to the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at South.
“I was told I was gonna get my chance to come in,” Quezada said. “Obviously, I wasn't expecting as much to happen as it did, but when it did, it was fantastic. I'm just really pumped and kind of shaking with excitement. It's been a great day.”
Fourth-seeded South (20-8), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, beat fifth-seeded Northwest (17-15) for the ninth time in the teams' last 10 meetings and improved to 21-4 against the Lions this century.
The Patriots advance to take on top seed and area No. 1 large school Eureka (25-1) in a district semifinal game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lafayette. Just two weeks ago, the Wildcats rallied from three runs down to post a 7-4 win over South in the teams' only regular season meeting.
“The last game we played, we had our opportunities and we had some mental mistakes that ended up costing us,” Patriots coach Dave McFarland said. “As long as we come out and play our game, we're gonna hopefully give Eureka all they can handle.”
The early spark Tuesday was provided by Patriots leadoff hitter Lauren Bacon. The freshman catcher led off both the first and third innings with hits and both runs came home to score, as Madison Klein picked up an RBI single in the first and Ashley Ware drove home the other run with a sacrifice fly.
“It definitely feels good when you get those first couple hits,” Bacon said. “I'm always up there trying to get on and get everything in motion.”
South added on to its lead with a pair of runs in the fourth that scored on a throwing error and a groundout by Bacon.
At that point, Ware (12-3) was cruising in the circle for the Patriots. The junior right-hander allowed just two base runners through the first five innings and set down 16 of 17 Lions at one point, including a stretch of five straight strikeouts. Included in that run was an immaculate inning in the fifth when she threw nine pitches for nine strikes.
“I just felt like my normal self,” Ware said. “I just had to calm myself down and know that I had my defense behind me.”
After staying in the game in right field, Quezada came up again in the fifth and delivered a run-scoring single to make it a 5-0 lead for the Patriots.
After hitting .324 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Quezada began her senior campaign as a starter, but a pitch off her arm early on forced her out of the lineup for a stretch before she worked her way back into being able to play again.
“She had to go to the hospital because we didn't know if she broke it or not. She's had some pain and discomfort with it. Some days, she's good. Some days, she's not,” McFarland said. “Unfortunately, we've had some games canceled the last week with weather and all that, so we haven't had a chance to really work her in as much as we'd like to have.”
Northwest finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth on doubles by Lexi Sanchez and Lily Consolino, but Ware's ninth and final strikeout of the day ended the threat and minimized the damage.
Mariclaire Sabados launched a two-run home run in the home half of the sixth to make it 7-1 and tie Ware for the team lead in home runs (3) before the Patriots loaded the bases for Quezada, who joined that duo with her third long ball of the season and first grand slam of her life.
“I hit and felt it and I was like, 'If that doesn't go over the fence, I'm gonna cry on the field,'” Quezada said. “I didn't even realize the game was over actually until someone said it when I came back, which made it that much better.”