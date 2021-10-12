Quezada gives Parkway South a grand ending to quarterfinal victory against Northwest

The early spark Tuesday was provided by Patriots leadoff hitter Lauren Bacon. The freshman catcher led off both the first and third innings with hits and both runs came home to score, as Madison Klein picked up an RBI single in the first and Ashley Ware drove home the other run with a sacrifice fly.

“It definitely feels good when you get those first couple hits,” Bacon said. “I'm always up there trying to get on and get everything in motion.”

South added on to its lead with a pair of runs in the fourth that scored on a throwing error and a groundout by Bacon.

At that point, Ware (12-3) was cruising in the circle for the Patriots. The junior right-hander allowed just two base runners through the first five innings and set down 16 of 17 Lions at one point, including a stretch of five straight strikeouts. Included in that run was an immaculate inning in the fifth when she threw nine pitches for nine strikes.

“I just felt like my normal self,” Ware said. “I just had to calm myself down and know that I had my defense behind me.”

After staying in the game in right field, Quezada came up again in the fifth and delivered a run-scoring single to make it a 5-0 lead for the Patriots.