Northwest's Maddison Welker (left) warms up her hands before a Class 4 state semi-final softball game against Raymore-Peculiar on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Northwest Cedar Hill’s offense terrorized opponents all season on the way to the program’s first softball state semifinal appearance in 30 years.
But the Lions found their match Friday morning and fell 10-0 to Raymore-Peculiar in a Class 4 semifinal shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule at Killian Sports Complex.
Senior pitcher Camryn Stickel struck out 10, walked one and allowed two hits as the Panthers (26-5) advanced to face their Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Gold Division rival against Blue Springs South (19-6) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 4 title game.
“The scouting report we had was that they can swing it and to stay away from them,” Panthers coach James Brown said. “We threw a lot of changeups. We tried to establish that early, get in their heads and get their timing off. (Stickel) threw a heck of a game.”
Northwest (26-6, No. 7 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) was shut out for the first time since its season finale in 2017 — snapping a streak of 57 consecutive games with at least one run.
The Lions averaged 10.8 runs per game going into the state semifinal and had scored double-figure runs in 21 of their 31 games, including nine of their last 11 games.
Lions freshman first baseman Ella Stichling got on base twice. She drew a walk in the third inning and had the first of consecutive hits with junior right fielder Lane Petry as the Panthers led 8-0.
“These are the seniors’ last games and we just all want to do well for them, so it was really nice to try and do my part,” Stichling said. “I'm glad I got to contribute something. Their pitcher had a really good changeup and she worked outside a lot. I don't like (the loss), but we're here and it's something we've done together.”
Northwest lost 7-0 to Rock Bridge later Friday in the tournament’s third-place game.
Raymore-Peculiar scored three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and a pair in the fifth and sixth to close out the semifinal. Seven different players drove in runs for Raymore-Peculiar.
Maddie Welker was the losing pitcher for the Lions.
Against Blue Springs South, which beat Rock Bridge 3-2 in the other semifinal, the Panthers will be shooting for their second state title. They also won in 2002.
“We got frustrated fairly early today when they pushed the lead to five or six and we were out of our game plan,” Lions coach Dan Davison said. “They have a great pitcher and she battled all day long for them. I thought Maddie pitched a great game. I thought our defense didn't play the game we normally do.”
Class 4 softball state semifinal: Raymore-Peculiar 10, Northwest Cedar Hill 0 (6)
