Affton triumphed over visiting Valley Park 16-1 Wednesday.
Anita Kraus was tagged with the loss for Valley Park.
Affton (3-6) travels to Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (5-3) will host Hancock on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Affton triumphed over visiting Valley Park 16-1 Wednesday.
Anita Kraus was tagged with the loss for Valley Park.
Affton (3-6) travels to Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (5-3) will host Hancock on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.