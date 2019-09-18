Subscribe for 99¢

Affton triumphed over visiting Valley Park 16-1 Wednesday.

Anita Kraus was tagged with the loss for Valley Park.

Affton (3-6) travels to Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (5-3) will host Hancock on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments