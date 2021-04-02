 Skip to main content
Recap: Bayless routs Metro
Recap: Bayless routs Metro

Izzy Kohl went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Bayless to a 18-0 victory over Metro.

Bayless hurler Kohler was the winning pitcher.

Bayless (3-0) will host Hazelwood West on Monday at 4 p.m. Metro (0-2) plays at Valley Park on Monday at 4 p.m.

