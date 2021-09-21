 Skip to main content
Recap: Bayless trounces Hancock
Recap: Bayless trounces Hancock

Izzy Kohl went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Bayless to a 15-3 victory over Hancock.

Bayless hurler Kohl earned the victory on the mound after holding Hancock to just two hits and three runs in five innings.

Bayless (4-2) plays at home against University City on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hancock (1-7) plays Gateway Science Academy at AfftonAA on Monday at 4 p.m.

