Recap: Bayless trounces Hancock

Izzy Kohl went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Bayless to a 15-3 victory over Hancock.

Bayless hurler Kohl earned the victory on the mound after holding Hancock to just two hits and three runs in five innings.

Bayless (4-2) plays at home against University City on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hancock (1-7) plays Gateway Science Academy at AfftonAA on Monday at 4 p.m.