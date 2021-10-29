 Skip to main content
Recap: Blue Springs South rips Parkway South
Recap: Blue Springs South rips Parkway South

M Hoffman went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Blue Springs South to a 12-3 victory over Parkway South.

Brumley struck out 12 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Blue Springs South. Illaria Quezada of Parkway South went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and one run scored. Ashley Ware suffered the loss for Parkway South.

