Borgia outlasted Lindbergh 4-3 in eight innings Wednesday at Lindbergh.

Lindbergh hurler Sam Waldron was charged with the loss.

Borgia (17-3) travels to Incarnate Word on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (6-14) hosts Summit on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

