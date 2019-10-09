Borgia outlasted Lindbergh 4-3 in eight innings Wednesday at Lindbergh.
Lindbergh hurler Sam Waldron was charged with the loss.
Borgia (17-3) travels to Incarnate Word on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (6-14) hosts Summit on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
