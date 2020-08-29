Recap: Bowling Green downs Francis Howell Central

Bowling Green defeated Francis Howell Central 6-5 Saturday at Francis Howell Central.
Kennedy Jensen of Francis Howell Central went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one extra base hit. Sydney Webb was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Bowling Green (1-2) will play Fort Zumwalt South at Francis Howell Central at noon today. Francis Howell Central (2-1) hosts Battle at 4 p.m today.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.