Recap: Bowling Green downs Francis Howell Central
Recap: Bowling Green downs Francis Howell Central

Bowling Green defeated Francis Howell Central 6-5 Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

Kennedy Jensen of Francis Howell Central went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one extra base hit. Sydney Webb was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.

Bowling Green (1-2) will play Fort Zumwalt South at Francis Howell Central at noon today. Francis Howell Central (2-1) hosts Battle at 4 p.m today.

