Recap: Cape Notre Dame breezes by Incarnate Word
Recap: Cape Notre Dame breezes by Incarnate Word

Cape Notre Dame breezed by Incarnate Word 13-7 Monday at Incarnate Word.

Leading the way offensively for Incarnate Word were Brielle DiMemmo (2-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and Lauren Gallagher (1-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Incarnate Word hurler Gallagher was tagged with the loss.

Incarnate Word (4-6) plays Nerinx Hall at Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

