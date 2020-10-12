Recap: Cape Notre Dame breezes by Incarnate Word

Cape Notre Dame breezed by Incarnate Word 13-7 Monday at Incarnate Word.
Leading the way offensively for Incarnate Word were Brielle DiMemmo (2-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and Lauren Gallagher (1-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Incarnate Word hurler Gallagher was tagged with the loss.
Incarnate Word (4-6) plays Nerinx Hall at Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
