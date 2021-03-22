 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Clayton triumphs over McCluer
0 comments

Recap: Clayton triumphs over McCluer

  • 0

Clayton triumphed over McCluer 17-7 Monday at McCluer.

McCluer hurler Demaiya Martin was charged with the loss.

Clayton (1-0) hosts Ritenour on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. McCluer (0-1) hosts McCluer North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/201. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/211. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/181. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports