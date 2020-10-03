 Skip to main content
Recap: Cor Jesu downs Lindbergh
Cor Jesu trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 11-9 win over Lindbergh Saturday.

Leading the way offensively for Lindbergh were Morgan Goodrich (2-for-2, one extra base hit, four runs scored) and Sam Waldron (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored). Lindbergh hurler Waldron was tagged with the loss.

Cor Jesu (1-3) plays at Ursuline on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (2-3) travels to Parkway South on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

