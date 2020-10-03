 Skip to main content
Recap: Cor Jesu edges Lindbergh
Recap: Cor Jesu edges Lindbergh

Grace Kleffner went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Cor Jesu to a 11-9 victory over Lindbergh.

Mary Clare Murphy picked up the win for Cor Jesu. She gave up just two earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work. Key hitters for Lindbergh were Morgan Goodrich (2-for-2, one extra base hit, four runs scored) and Sam Waldron (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored). Waldron suffered the loss for Lindbergh.

Cor Jesu (1-3) visits Ursuline on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (2-3) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

