Isabelle Hochmuth went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Cor Jesu to a 12-2 victory over Belle.

Cor Jesu hurler Simpson earned the victory after holding Belle to just one hit and two runs in five innings.

Cor Jesu (5-17) plays Belle at Rolla today. Belle (2-5) will play Cor Jesu at Rolla today.