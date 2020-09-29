 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka edges Parkway South
Sydney Dennis went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Eureka to a 3-2 victory over Parkway South.

Mariclaire Sabados was credited with the win for Eureka. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out five. Ashley Ware suffered the loss for Parkway South.

Eureka (3-0) plays at home against Parkway West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway South (1-1) hosts Parkway Central on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

