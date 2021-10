Skylinn Pogue went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Eureka to a 10-0 victory over Oakville.

Kate Proffitt was credited with the win for Eureka. Savannah Hesse was charged with the loss for Oakville.

Eureka (19-1) travels to Marquette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Oakville (12-9) plays Fort Zumwalt West at AfftonAA on Monday at 4:15 p.m.