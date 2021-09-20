 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka rips Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Eureka rips Kirkwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cora Skaggs went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Eureka to a 15-7 victory over Kirkwood.

Abby Wilken picked up the win for Eureka. She gave up just two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Zoey Daniels was tagged with the loss for Kirkwood.

Eureka (15-1) goes on the road to play Seckman on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (2-10) will play Oakville at AfftonAA on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News