Recap: Eureka rips Kirkwood

Cora Skaggs went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Eureka to a 15-7 victory over Kirkwood.

Abby Wilken picked up the win for Eureka. She gave up just two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Zoey Daniels was tagged with the loss for Kirkwood.

Eureka (15-1) goes on the road to play Seckman on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (2-10) will play Oakville at AfftonAA on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.