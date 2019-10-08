Red October special: Subscribe now

Eureka routed Lindbergh 15-2 Tuesday at Lindbergh.

Alexa Smalling was charged with the loss for Lindbergh.

Eureka (15-6) goes on the road to play Pacific on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (6-13) hosts Borgia on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

