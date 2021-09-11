Recap: Eureka routs Smithville

Cora Skaggs went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Eureka to a 13-1 victory over Smithville.

Abby Wilken picked up the win for Eureka. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.

Eureka (12-1) goes on the road to play Kickapoo at 2:15 p.m today. Smithville (2-3) plays Raymore-Peculiar at Kickapoo at 12:30 p.m today.