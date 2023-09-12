Sydney Bailey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Eureka to a 6-5 victory over Parkway South.

Kate Proffitt was credited with the win for Eureka. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out seven. Elle Haston of Parkway South went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Madison Sherry was the losing pitcher for Parkway South.