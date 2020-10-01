Recap: Eureka waltzes over Oakville

Eureka waltzed over Oakville 11-3 Thursday at Oakville.
Eureka hurler Kate Proffitt was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven. Savannah Hesse of Oakville went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Abby Alonzo was the losing pitcher for Oakville.
Eureka (5-0) travels to Holt on Saturday at 10 a.m. Oakville (1-1) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
