 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka waltzes over Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Eureka waltzes over Oakville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Eureka waltzed over Oakville 11-3 Thursday at Oakville.

Eureka hurler Kate Proffitt was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven. Savannah Hesse of Oakville went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Abby Alonzo was the losing pitcher for Oakville.

Eureka (5-0) travels to Holt on Saturday at 10 a.m. Oakville (1-1) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports