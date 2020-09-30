 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka waltzes over Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Eureka waltzes over Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Sophi Mazzola went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Eureka to a 9-1 victory over Parkway West.

Rylie Maze was credited with the win for Eureka. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight. Parkway West hurler Makenzie Brown was charged with the loss.

Eureka (4-0) visits Oakville on Thursday at 4 p.m. Parkway West (1-2) plays at home against Webster Groves on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports