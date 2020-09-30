Recap: Eureka waltzes over Parkway West

Sophi Mazzola went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Eureka to a 9-1 victory over Parkway West.
Rylie Maze was credited with the win for Eureka. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight. Parkway West hurler Makenzie Brown was charged with the loss.
Eureka (4-0) visits Oakville on Thursday at 4 p.m. Parkway West (1-2) plays at home against Webster Groves on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
