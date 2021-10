Elly Robbins went 3-for-3 with a home run, eight RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Farmington to a 22-3 victory over De Soto.

Farmington hurler Courtney Swink was the winning pitcher. Hannah Eberhardt of De Soto went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Ella DeClue was the losing pitcher for De Soto.