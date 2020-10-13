 Skip to main content
Recap: Farmington routs De Soto
Recap: Farmington routs De Soto

Shelby Bowling went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Farmington to a 16-6 victory over De Soto.

Courtney Swink picked up the win for Farmington. Leading hitters for De Soto were Madison Hayes-Gowen (2-for-3, three RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Trista Grobe (3-for-3, one RBI, one extra base hit, one run scored). De Soto hurler Emoy Boyer-Faulkner was charged with the loss.

Farmington (18-11) will play Cape Girardeau Central at North County on Thursday at 6 p.m.

