Recap: Farmington topples Francis Howell North
Recap: Farmington topples Francis Howell North

Farmington toppled Francis Howell North 7-2 Friday at Arnold A.A..

Courtney Swink picked up the win for Farmington. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in six innings of work. Jonica Schmidt suffered the loss for Francis Howell North.

Farmington (10-2) plays Knob Noster at Arnold A.A. on Saturday at 10 a.m. Francis Howell North (6-4) plays Festus at Arnold A.A. on Saturday at 10 a.m.

