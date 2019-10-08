Morgan Green went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Festus to a 13-3 victory over St. Vincent.
Festus hurler Hunter Ellsworth was credited with the win.
Festus (13-15) plays at Jefferson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
