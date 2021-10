Kenzie Douglas went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and one run scored to lead Festus to a 16-6 victory over Jefferson.

MaKenzie McJunkins was the winner for Festus. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on 12 hits.

Festus (10-13) visits Seckman on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Jefferson (3-15) travels to De Soto on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.