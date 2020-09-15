Recap: Fort Zumwalt East upends Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt East breezed by Liberty (Wentzville) 11-2 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Chloe Smallfield struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Fort Zumwalt East. Sarah Bowman suffered the loss for Liberty (Wentzville).
Fort Zumwalt East (3-4) hosts St. Charles on Thursday at 4 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-6) hosts Francis Howell North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
