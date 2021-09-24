Recap: Fort Zumwalt North beats St. Charles

Fort Zumwalt North toppled visiting St. Charles 3-0 Friday.
St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was the losing pitcher.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Fort Zumwalt North toppled visiting St. Charles 3-0 Friday.
St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was the losing pitcher.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
AFFTON — Maggie Menley is the bossy one.
TROY, Mo. — Tori Hatton worked tirelessly every Tuesday and Thursday for about three hours at a time.
MANCHESTER — Kaley Adzick knows people will stare.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior hitter Ellie Skale is well aware of her school's volleyball history.
BEL-NOR — Abbie Danchus was stumped.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Eureka (14-1)22. Summit (16-1)13. Marquette (15-5)34. Washington (13-5)4…
WENTZVILLE — Ava Kuzara took the term leadoff hitter literally Thursday afternoon.
KIRKWOOD — Sami Scholtz didn't have time to think.
Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…
Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.