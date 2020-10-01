Recap: Fort Zumwalt North pounds Francis Howell North

Victoria Martin went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 15-4 victory over Francis Howell North.
Fort Zumwalt North hurler Kelly Allensworth was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on 12 hits while striking out three. Francis Howell North hurler Evie Kraus was the losing pitcher.
Fort Zumwalt North (12-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell North (6-6) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.