Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over St. Charles West

Emma Wood went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 16-2 victory over St. Charles West.
Allensworth picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt North. She gave up just two earned runs on three hits in five innings of work.
Fort Zumwalt North (6-3) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Saturday at 11 a.m. St. Charles West (1-10) will play Fox at Fort Zumwalt East on Saturday at 9 a.m.
