Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over St. Charles West

Jenna Christoff went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 18-3 victory over St. Charles West.
Fort Zumwalt North hurler Mckenna Dydell was credited with the win. Jess Strain suffered the loss for St. Charles West.
Fort Zumwalt North (2-2) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (0-7) visits Warrenton on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
