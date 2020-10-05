Recap: Fort Zumwalt North upends Lutheran St. Charles

Kate Neumann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 16-7 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
Kelly Allensworth picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt North.
Fort Zumwalt North (13-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-8) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
