 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North upends Lutheran St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt North upends Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Kate Neumann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 16-7 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

Kelly Allensworth picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt North.

Fort Zumwalt North (13-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-8) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports