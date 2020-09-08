Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt South toppled Francis Howell North 8-4 Tuesday at Francis Howell North.
Sydney Kill was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt South. Emma Oetting of Francis Howell North went 3-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Jonica Schmidt suffered the loss for Francis Howell North.
Fort Zumwalt South (3-3) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-2) hosts St. Charles West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
