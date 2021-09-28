Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rips Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 13-7 Tuesday.
Anna Strother of Liberty (Wentzville) went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Ryenne Elbert-Walker was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).
Fort Zumwalt South (12-9) plays at home against Washington on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-14) will play Fort Zumwalt East at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m.
