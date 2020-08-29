 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Bowling Green
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Bowling Green

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Zoey Robinson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 10-8 victory over Bowling Green.

Cassidy Avery was the winner for Fort Zumwalt South. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 12 hits and striking out five.

Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) will play Battle at Francis Howell Central at 2 p.m today. Bowling Green (1-2) plays at home against Highland, Missouri on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports