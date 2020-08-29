Recap: Fort Zumwalt South slips past Bowling Green

Zoey Robinson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 10-8 victory over Bowling Green.
Cassidy Avery was the winner for Fort Zumwalt South. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 12 hits and striking out five.
Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) will play Battle at Francis Howell Central at 2 p.m today. Bowling Green (1-2) plays at home against Highland, Missouri on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
