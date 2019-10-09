Fort Zumwalt South slipped past Francis Howell North 2-1 Wednesday at Francis Howell North.
Sydney Kill was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt South. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. Becka Brissete of Francis Howell North went 3-for-3 with an RBI and one extra base hit. Francis Howell North hurler Audrey Sevier was tagged with the loss.
Fort Zumwalt South (11-13) will host Winfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell North (6-17) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.