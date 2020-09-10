 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Liberty (Wentzville)
Fort Zumwalt South topped visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 7-4 Thursday.

Fort Zumwalt South hurler Cassidy Avery was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six. Piper Abernathy of Liberty (Wentzville) went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Liberty (Wentzville) hurler Ryenne Elbert-Walker was the losing pitcher.

Fort Zumwalt South (4-3) visits Winfield on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-4) plays at home against St. Charles West on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

