Morgan Thomas went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 7-3 victory over North Point.

Lauren Beiter was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt South. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out five.

Fort Zumwalt South (3-3) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. North Point (6-6) will host St. Charles West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.